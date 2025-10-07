Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC is Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,596 shares during the period. Ares Capital accounts for approximately 4.0% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its position in Ares Capital by 193.9% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 121.1% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price objective on Ares Capital and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.1%

ARCC opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.76 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 44.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.5%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.66%.

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.