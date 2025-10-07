Meitav Investment House Ltd. Buys 96,790 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,790 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 1.5% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $99,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after buying an additional 3,513,464 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Oracle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,760,048,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,941,195,000 after purchasing an additional 59,164 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Oracle by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,749,280,000 after purchasing an additional 409,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 17.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,762,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $135.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.71.

Oracle Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $291.77 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $831.77 billion, a PE ratio of 67.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,174,580. The trade was a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,314 shares of company stock valued at $31,272,223. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.