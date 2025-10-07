Reviewing B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF)

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) and B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and B Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke KPN 14.34% 23.15% 6.49% B Communications 1.16% 14.92% 2.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and B Communications”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke KPN $6.10 billion 2.96 $917.62 million $0.20 23.20 B Communications $2.40 billion 0.29 $29.19 million $0.28 23.88

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than B Communications. Koninklijke KPN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B Communications has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Koninklijke KPN and B Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke KPN 0 2 0 1 2.67 B Communications 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Koninklijke KPN beats B Communications on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties. It also provides IT services, including cloud, workspace, and cybersecurity services; interconnect traffic, visitor roaming, and digital products; and NL-ix, an interconnect exchange, as well as sells handsets, peripheral equipment, and software licenses. In addition, the company offers virus and malware scanners; anti-virus licenses; 1Password, a password management tool; DNSSEC, a technology that prevents customers from being led to fake websites; KPN Veilig Netwerk Thuis, a smart network security; Censornet, which includes web security, cloud application security broker, email protection, and awareness training; SuperVision, which provides digital governance solutions for workspaces; and OneMonitoring to ensure early detection of cyber incidents. Further, it provides fiber networks; and IT services for integrating healthcare systems and optimizing communication between healthcare providers. The company distributes its products and services under the KPN, XS4ALL, Simyo, KPN Security, KPN Health, Solcon, Inspark, and KPN Partner Network brands. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke PTT Nederland NV and changed its name to Koninklijke KPN N.V. in June 1998. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

About B Communications

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Interior Landline Communication, Cellular Communication, Bezeq International Services, and Multi-Channel TV segments. The company offers landline interior communications, including telephony, internet services and infrastructure, transmission and data communication, and wholesale services; and cellular radio-telephone services. It is also involved in the installation, operation, and maintenance of equipment and systems in the field of cellular communications; distribution of television and radio broadcasts; and marketing of equipment. In addition, the company provides international communication, network endpoint, and ICT solutions; and digital multi-channel TV broadcasting services to subscriptions over satellite and over the internet, as well as value-added services to subscribers. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

