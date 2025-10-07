Comparing Bank of Santa Clarita (OTCMKTS:BSCA) & Banc of California (NYSE:BANC)

Bank of Santa Clarita (OTCMKTS:BSCA – Get Free Report) and Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of Santa Clarita and Banc of California”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Santa Clarita N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Banc of California $1.89 billion 1.39 $126.89 million $0.65 27.40

Profitability

Banc of California has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Santa Clarita.

This table compares Bank of Santa Clarita and Banc of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Santa Clarita N/A N/A N/A Banc of California 8.30% 7.37% 0.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of Banc of California shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Banc of California shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bank of Santa Clarita and Banc of California, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Santa Clarita 0 0 0 0 0.00 Banc of California 0 3 9 0 2.75

Banc of California has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.07%. Given Banc of California’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Banc of California is more favorable than Bank of Santa Clarita.

Summary

Banc of California beats Bank of Santa Clarita on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Santa Clarita

Bank of Santa Clarita engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers real estate, small business administration, commercial and consumer loans, consumer and business checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, trade finance, and money transfers. The company was founded by Frank D. Di Tomaso on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clarita, CA.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, construction, refinancing, renovation, and on-going operation of commercial real estate properties; commercial real estate mortgage, residential real estate mortgage, and real estate construction and land loans; commercial loans and leases, such as equipment finance, other asset-based, venture capital, secured business, warehouse, and other lending services; small business administration loans; and consumer loans comprising personal, auto, and other loans, as well as home equity and revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company offers international banking, multi-state deposit, and asset and investment management services, as well as cash and treasury management services; and online, mobile, remote deposit, and telephone banking services. It serves small and middle-market businesses, venture capital firms, non-profit organizations, business owners, entrepreneurs, professionals, and high-net worth individuals. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

