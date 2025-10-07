Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,667 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.3%

SCHB opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $23.35. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

