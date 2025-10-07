NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) vs. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Head-To-Head Review

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) and NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and NCR Voyix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hewlett Packard Enterprise 0 12 8 1 2.48 NCR Voyix 0 2 5 0 2.71

Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus target price of $25.06, suggesting a potential upside of 1.10%. NCR Voyix has a consensus target price of $15.57, suggesting a potential upside of 24.17%. Given NCR Voyix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NCR Voyix is more favorable than Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NCR Voyix has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hewlett Packard Enterprise and NCR Voyix”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hewlett Packard Enterprise $33.08 billion 0.99 $2.58 billion $0.82 30.23 NCR Voyix $2.83 billion 0.61 $958.00 million $7.13 1.76

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than NCR Voyix. NCR Voyix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hewlett Packard Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of NCR Voyix shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of NCR Voyix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hewlett Packard Enterprise and NCR Voyix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3.77% 9.01% 3.10% NCR Voyix 38.86% -2.84% -0.60%

Summary

Hewlett Packard Enterprise beats NCR Voyix on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE Synergy; HPE Alletra, HPE GreenLake, Zerto, HPE InfoSight, and HPE CloudPhysics storage products; HPE Cray EX, HPE Cray XD, and converged edge systems; and HPE Superdome Flex, HPE Nonstop, and HPE Integrity products. It also provides HPE Aruba products that includes hardware products, such as Wi-Fi access points, switches, and gateways; HPE Aruba Networking software and services comprising cloud-based management, network management and access control, analytics and assurance, software-defined wide-area networking, network security, analytics and assurance, and location services software; and professional and support services, as well as as-a-service and consumption models. In addition, the company offers leasing, financing, IT consumption, and utility programs and asset management services for customers to facilitate technology deployment models and the acquisition of various IT solutions, including hardware, software, and services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise and others; consultative-led services; HPE Ezmeral Container Platform; HPE Ezmeral Software Container Platform and HPE Ezmeral Software Data Fabric; OpsRamp; and Hewlett Packard Labs. It serves commercial and large enterprise groups, such as business and public sector enterprises; and through various partners comprising resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers. The company provides solutions for banking channel services, transaction processing, imaging, and branch services. In addition, it offers solutions for retail industry comprising comprehensive API-point of sale (POS) retail software platforms and applications, hardware terminals and peripherals, payment processing solutions, and consumer engagement solutions, as well as self-service kiosks, which consists of self-checkout (SCO). Further, the company provides technology solutions to customers in the restaurant industry comprising table-service, quick-service, and fast casual restaurants. Additionally, it offers cloud-based and platform-enabled software applications for point-of-sale, back office, payment processing, kitchen production, restaurant management, eCommerce, mobile ordering, and consumer marketing and loyalty; and restaurant -oriented hardware products, such as POS terminals, kitchen display systems, handheld devices, printers, and peripherals. It also offers solutions for customer account opening and onboarding across digital, branch, and call center channels. The company serves grocery stores, drug stores, and box retailers; and quick service, table service and fast casual restaurants of all sizes, small-and-medium sized businesses to large multi-national, and enterprise clients. The company was formerly known as NCR Corporation and changed its name to NCR Voyix Corporation in October 2023. NCR Voyix Corporation was incorporated in 1884 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

