Deere & Company $DE Shares Purchased by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Country Club Bank increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 31.6% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $669,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its position in Deere & Company by 26.6% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.6% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $457.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $387.03 and a 1 year high of $533.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.14.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price objective on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.18.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

