Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for GD Earnings

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for General Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $3.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.66. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $14.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.42 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.78.

GD opened at $346.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $322.58 and its 200-day moving average is $295.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.47. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $347.37.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $272,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 34.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $749,252,000 after acquiring an additional 709,782 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in General Dynamics by 120.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,866,000 after acquiring an additional 690,349 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 142.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 438,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,838,000 after acquiring an additional 257,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in General Dynamics by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,499,819,000 after acquiring an additional 256,687 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total transaction of $5,600,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,782.80. The trade was a 51.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total transaction of $40,478,751.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,325,666.99. This trade represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,020 shares of company stock valued at $86,414,503. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

