Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,547 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 5.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Lam Research from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC set a $127.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $149.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $153.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

