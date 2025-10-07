Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV Stake Increased by Seamount Financial Group Inc.

Seamount Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $7,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGDV. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,545,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 57,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 153.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.60.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.