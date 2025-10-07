Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th.

Luxfer has a dividend payout ratio of 44.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Luxfer to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.6%.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $15.64. The company has a market cap of $365.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LXFR. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Luxfer has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Report on LXFR

About Luxfer

(Get Free Report)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.