Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Aflac were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 121.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $102,570.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,019.85. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $113.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.86. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $96.95 and a twelve month high of $115.44.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.61%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.15.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

