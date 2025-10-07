ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James Financial

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SFBS opened at $82.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.85. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $66.48 and a 12 month high of $101.37.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $132.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.26 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton sold 22,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $1,953,905.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 592,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,141,818.12. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Stories

