Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Position Raised by Seamount Financial Group Inc.

Seamount Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cvfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,294,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000.

Shares of VXUS opened at $74.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $74.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.84 and its 200-day moving average is $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

