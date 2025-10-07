Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,528 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 71,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 15,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $54.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

