Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.6667.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMRZ shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amrize in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays started coverage on Amrize in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amrize from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Amrize in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Amrize from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Amrize
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Amrize during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Groupe la Francaise bought a new stake in Amrize during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Amrize during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amrize during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new position in shares of Amrize in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000.
Amrize Stock Down 0.7%
NYSE:AMRZ opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. Amrize has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.00.
Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.25).
About Amrize
Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.
