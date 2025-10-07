Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.6667.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMRZ shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amrize in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays started coverage on Amrize in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amrize from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Amrize in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Amrize from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th.

In other Amrize news, insider Stephen S. Clark bought 5,000 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.82 per share, for a total transaction of $259,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,100. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Ian A. Johnston bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.71 per share, with a total value of $500,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,482.24. This represents a 153.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,124,000 shares of company stock valued at $53,225,260.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Amrize during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Groupe la Francaise bought a new stake in Amrize during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Amrize during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amrize during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new position in shares of Amrize in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

NYSE:AMRZ opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. Amrize has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.00.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.25).

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

