Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM Shares Purchased by Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 75,941 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 352,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

