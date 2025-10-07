iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Sold by Bennett Associates Wealth Management

Bennett Associates Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,942 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 11.4% of Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $89.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.90. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

