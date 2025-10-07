Inlight Wealth Management LLC Has $154,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Inlight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 97.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. 25 LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $617.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $618.42. The company has a market capitalization of $764.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $596.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $556.57.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

