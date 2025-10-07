iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG Shares Purchased by Stephen J. Garry & Associates LLC

Stephen J. Garry & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Stephen J. Garry & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,387.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,276,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,348 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $181,715,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,598,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $93,474,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 929,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the period.

EFG opened at $117.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

