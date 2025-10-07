Cullinan Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 757.3% during the 2nd quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 22,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 20,160 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $607.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $580.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.42. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $609.36.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.