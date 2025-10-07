PUREfi Wealth LLC Acquires 62 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

PUREfi Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 305.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.1% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 22.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,027,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $607.71 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $609.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $580.65 and its 200 day moving average is $533.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.694 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

