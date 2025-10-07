Roundview Capital LLC Cuts Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,701 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

BATS:MOAT opened at $101.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.11 and its 200 day moving average is $92.52. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $99.41.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

