2,206 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,206 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $1,179,920.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 41,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,162,722.16. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,567,735.71. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,678,904 shares of company stock worth $894,021,161 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $149.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.14. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $156.32.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

