Sachetta LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $89.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $96.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.61.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

