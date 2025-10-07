True Vision MN LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

True Vision MN LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 2.1% of True Vision MN LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $335.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $232.57 and a 1 year high of $335.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.76.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

