Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Stock Position Lowered by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $2,166,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 398.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.8%

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.39 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a twelve month low of $77.32 and a twelve month high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.