Short Interest in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) Expands By 91.4%

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 31,000 shares, a growth of 91.4% from the August 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF stock opened at $41.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.72. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $45.69. The firm has a market cap of $245.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0611 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares during the period.

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

