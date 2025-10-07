Short Interest in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) Expands By 91.4%

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 31,000 shares, a growth of 91.4% from the August 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF stock opened at $41.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.72. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $45.69. The firm has a market cap of $245.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.06.
Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0611 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Company Profile
The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.
