Country Club Bank Sells 882 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Country Club Bank decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 12.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 175,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 19,727 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 306.1% in the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 5.4% during the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Baird R W cut Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.35. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $373.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.75%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

