Country Club Bank Sells 202 Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Country Club Bank lowered its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,571,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,048,307,000 after buying an additional 3,387,971 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 31,515,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,549,520,000 after acquiring an additional 277,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,802,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,589 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 3.4% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 12,656,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,464,000 after purchasing an additional 420,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,431,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,927,000 after purchasing an additional 319,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank Of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:RY opened at $147.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Royal Bank Of Canada has a one year low of $106.10 and a one year high of $149.26. The company has a market cap of $206.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Royal Bank Of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.