iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV Stake Cut by Country Club Bank

Country Club Bank lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 508.6% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 35,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after buying an additional 29,796 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 398.5% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $382.18 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $273.60 and a 12-month high of $382.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

