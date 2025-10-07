MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Southern Company (The) $SO

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southern from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.77.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $95.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $105.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.52. Southern Company has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $96.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,897,795. The trade was a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

