InMode Ltd. $INMD Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323,205 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in InMode were worth $19,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 13,923.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in InMode by 34.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 24.9% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 27,434 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in InMode by 12.8% in the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 659,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on INMD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of InMode from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.04.

INMD stock opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $962.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.81. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.45 million. InMode had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 44.50%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

