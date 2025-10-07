Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF $PPA Shares Purchased by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 275,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $39,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11,555.0% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 273,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,881,000 after buying an additional 271,196 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 270,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,475,000 after buying an additional 229,345 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $20,984,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,645,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 279,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,594,000 after purchasing an additional 39,268 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

PPA opened at $158.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.03 and a 200-day moving average of $136.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $158.42.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

