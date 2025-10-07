Meitav Investment House Ltd. Acquires 383,040 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 2,199.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 383,040 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.73% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $33,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $103.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.25. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $105.47.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

