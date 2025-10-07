Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Bought by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 651,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,385 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises 1.0% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $68,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Prologis by 637.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.58.

In related news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares in the company, valued at $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,019. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $2,952,095. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $117.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.23 and its 200-day moving average is $107.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $127.65. The company has a market cap of $108.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.49%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

