Critical Review: D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS) & Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) and Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading and Booking”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading $1.74 billion 0.50 -$48.95 million ($0.18) -15.11 Booking $23.74 billion 7.40 $5.88 billion $143.79 37.69

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Booking, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

40.5% of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Booking shares are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Booking shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading and Booking, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading 1 2 0 0 1.67 Booking 0 11 19 3 2.76

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.68%. Booking has a consensus price target of $5,808.81, indicating a potential upside of 7.18%. Given D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading is more favorable than Booking.

Volatility & Risk

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Booking has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading and Booking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading -4.22% -62.27% -7.79% Booking 19.23% -134.19% 24.16%

Summary

Booking beats D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading

(Get Free Report)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers Hepsiburada Market, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries and water; HepsiJet that provides last-mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, an offline network of pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and Hepsiburada Seyahat for buying airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

Receive News & Ratings for D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.