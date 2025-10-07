38,953 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF $BBEU Bought by Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 375.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,624,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,472,000 after buying an additional 1,283,272 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 49,502.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 374,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,125,000 after purchasing an additional 373,252 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 2,289.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 86,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,208,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Price Performance

BBEU stock opened at $70.78 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $54.58 and a 1 year high of $69.69. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.20.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

