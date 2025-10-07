ICL Group Ltd. $ICL Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its position in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,156,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 932,580 shares during the quarter. ICL Group makes up approximately 2.9% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $192,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ICL Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ICL Group from $5.80 to $6.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICL Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

ICL Group Price Performance

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. ICL Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.28%. Research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 290.0%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.62%.

ICL Group Profile

(Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.