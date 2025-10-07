Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Elevance Health by 4.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 11.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 88.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.06.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:ELV opened at $350.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $309.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $510.24.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%.Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This represents a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Devore bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. This represents a 52.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

