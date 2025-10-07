Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Invests $549,000 in NuScale Power Corporation $SMR

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 31.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 193,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 46,744 shares in the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 121,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 27,462 shares during the last quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth $1,829,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,402,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,014,000 after buying an additional 149,875 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, Director Corp Fluor sold 854,033 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $36,219,539.53. Following the transaction, the director owned 908,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,540,554.01. The trade was a 48.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,140,086 shares of company stock valued at $569,889,872. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NuScale Power Price Performance

SMR stock opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.82. NuScale Power Corporation has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 2.02.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.49 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 221.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on NuScale Power from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on SMR

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.