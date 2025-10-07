Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,814 Capital Group International Core Equity ETF $CGIC

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,269,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,224,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGIC opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.70 million and a PE ratio of 15.77. Capital Group International Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $31.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%.

The Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (CGIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns by globally investing in companies, excluding those from the United States. CGIC was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

