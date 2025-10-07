Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.5% in the second quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 101,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.47.

NYSE:CARR opened at $59.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.45. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%.The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

