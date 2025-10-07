KPP Advisory Services LLC Sells 175 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

KPP Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IJK stock opened at $96.62 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.69 and a twelve month high of $100.01. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.95 and its 200-day moving average is $89.74.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

