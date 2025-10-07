Bennett Associates Wealth Management Sells 34,951 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC

Bennett Associates Wealth Management decreased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,951 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up 1.6% of Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 279.9% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 69,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 51,287 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 54,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 45,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 602.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 298,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 255,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 32,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

