Seamount Financial Group Inc. Invests $398,000 in Citigroup Inc. $C

Seamount Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.1% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 36,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on C shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.68.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.3%

Citigroup stock opened at $98.02 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $105.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

