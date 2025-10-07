Oracle Corporation (ORCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on October 23rd

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the enterprise software provider on Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th.

Oracle has a payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Oracle to earn $5.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $291.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.77 billion, a PE ratio of 67.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.82.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group set a $364.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.71.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

