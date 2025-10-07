Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 9th

Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th.

Riverview Bancorp has a payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $6.59.

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

