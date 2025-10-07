Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 9th

Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th.
Riverview Bancorp has a payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.
Riverview Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $6.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.
About Riverview Bancorp
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
