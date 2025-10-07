Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.64 Per Share

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 1.6418 per share on Friday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 484.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This is a 316.9% increase from Guangdong Investment’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Guangdong Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Guangdong Investment stock opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.97. Guangdong Investment has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $48.12.

Guangdong Investment Company Profile

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, hotel ownership, energy project operation and management, and road and bridge operation businesses. The company's Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, water pipeline installation and consultancy services, constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure, and sells machineries in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

