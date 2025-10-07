Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2025

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMSGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the health services provider on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Maximus has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Maximus to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $91.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.57. Maximus has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

Maximus (NYSE:MMSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Maximus’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Maximus has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.350-7.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Maximus will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Maximus in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maximus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

View Our Latest Report on MMS

Maximus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Read More

Dividend History for Maximus (NYSE:MMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.