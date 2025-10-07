Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the health services provider on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
Maximus has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Maximus to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.
Maximus Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $91.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.57. Maximus has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $93.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Maximus in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maximus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.
Maximus Company Profile
Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.
